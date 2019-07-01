Kemba Walker agrees $141m deal with Boston Celtics

Three-time All-Star Kemba Walker has agreed to join the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $141m deal, his agent, Jeff Schwartz, has confirmed.

Walker spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets. Sources also confirmed to ESPN that as part of the agreement, Charlotte will send Walker to Boston as part of a sign-and-trade that will move point guard Terry Rozier to the Hornets. Rozier will then sign a three-year, $58m deal.

Just a few weeks ago, Walker said he would take less than the five-year, $221m 'supermax' contract only the Hornets could offer him to stay in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reported on Saturday, however, team officials were set on paying less than $170m because of concerns about the NBA luxury tax in the future.

1:57 Kemba Walker scored 38 points, including 11 in overtime, to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 125-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs

In Boston, he will replace Kyrie Irving at point guard. A fellow free agent, Irving agreed to a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Walker, a 29-year-old Connecticut product, averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists while starting all 82 games for the Hornets last season. Those numbers are above his eight-year career averages of 19.8 points and 5.5 assists.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.