Isaiah Thomas agrees one-year deal with Washington Wizards

Isaiah Thomas is joining the Washington Wizards, who will be his seventh team in as many seasons

Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards will be Thomas' seventh team in the past seven seasons. He will replace Tomas Satoransky, who left the Wizards to accept a three-year, $30 million free agent deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas is a two-time All Star who appeared to be heading to superstar status when he averaged 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals.

However, he sustained a hip injury in the second game of the conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, causing him to miss the rest of the series - a five-game Cleveland win.

Thomas was then traded to the Cavaliers in the August 2017 deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Image: Thomas joins the Wizards as a replacement for Tomas Satoransky, who has joined the Chicago Bulls

Thomas was limited to 15 games for Cleveland due to his hip injury, and he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2018.

He appeared in 17 games for the Lakers before undergoing season-ending right hip surgery in March 2018.

Thomas was a free agent last summer and signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, but he struggled through another injury-plagued season.

He played in just 12 games - all in the season's second half - and averaged 19.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Thomas was a second-round pick (60th overall) for the Sacramento Kings in 2011. He also played for the Phoenix Suns before Boston acquired him in February 2015.

In 485 career games (324 starts), Thomas is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.