NBA free agency 2019: Team-by-team signings Deals cannot become official until 5pm (UK time) on Saturday, July 6

Which players have agreed new deals with new teams? Scan our team-by-team list of every NBA free agency deal.

Atlanta Hawks

No free agency acquisitions

Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker agrees to a four-year, $141m contract with the Boston Celtics.

Enes Kanter agrees to a two-year, $10m contract with the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets

Image: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in regular season action for Boston and Golden State

Kevin Durant agrees to four-year, $164m contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving agrees to a four-year, $142m contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

DeAndre Jordan agrees to a four-year, $40m contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier agrees to a three-year, $58m contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

Chicago Bulls

Thaddeus Young agrees to three-year, $41m contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Tomas Satoransky agrees to a three-year, $30m contract with the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards.

Cleveland Cavaliers

No free agency acquisitions

Dallas Mavericks

Image: Kristaps Porzingis poses at a Mavericks practice

Kristaps Porzingis agrees to a five-year, $158m contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Seth Curry agrees to a four-year, $32m contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Maxi Kleber agrees to a four-year, $35m contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

JJ Barea agrees to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray agrees to a five-year, $170m contract extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Paul Millsap has his $30m team option exercised by the Denver Nuggets.

Detroit Pistons

Derrick Rose agrees to a two-year, $15m contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Golden State Warriors

D'Angelo Russell agrees to a four-year, $117m contract with the Golden State Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade with the Nets. Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier are going to Golden State from Brooklyn. Golden State is sending Napier, Graham and cash to Minnesota. The Warriors are sending Andre Iguodala and a future first-round pick to Memphis.

Klay Thompson agrees to a five-year, $190m contract with the Golden State Warriors.

Kevon Looney agrees to a three-year, $15m deal to return to the Golden State Warriors.

Houston Rockets

Gerald Green agrees to a one-year deal to return to the Houston Rockets.

Austin Rivers agrees to a two-year deal with the Houston Rockets.

Indiana Pacers

Image: Kawhi Leonard is again the closest defender as Malcolm Brogdon attacks the basket

Malcolm Brogdon agrees to a four-year, $85m contract with the Indiana Pacers. Indiana will send a first-round pick and two future second-round picks to Milwaukee as part of the sign-and-trade for Brogdon.

Jeremy Lamb agrees to three-year, $31.5m contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Edmond Sumner agrees to a three-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley agrees to a three-year, $40m contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles Lakers

Troy Daniels agrees to a one-year, $2.1m contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas agrees to a three-year, $45m contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler agrees to a four-year, $142m contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 76ers will receive wing Josh Richardson from Miami, who acquired forward Mo Harkless in trade with Portland on Monday before sending him and a future first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee Bucks

Image: Khris Middleton lofts a pass during Milwaukee's Game 1 win over Toronto

Khris Middleton agrees to a five-year, $178m contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brook Lopez agrees to a four-year, $52m contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Mirotic leaves Milwaukee Bucks and agrees to a deal with Barcelona in the Euroleague.

George Hill agrees to three-year, $29m contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Robin Lopez agrees to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wesley Mathews agrees to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier move to Minnesota from Golden State as part of the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade deal.

New Orleans Pelicans

JJ Redick agrees to a two-year, $26.5m contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New York Knicks

Image: Julius Randle in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

Julius Randle agrees to a three-year, $63m contract with the New York Knicks.

Taj Gibson agrees to a two-year, $20m contract with the New York Knicks.

Bobby Portis agrees to a two-year, $31m contract with the New York Knicks.

Reggie Bullock agrees to a two-year, $21m contract with the New York Knicks.

Wayne Ellington agrees to a two-year, $16m contract with the New York Knicks.

Elfrid Payton agrees to a two-year, $16m contract with the New York Knicks.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nerlens Noel agrees to a deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mike Muscala agrees to deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Orlando Magic

Image: Nikola Vucevic grabs a rebound against Charlotte

Nikola Vucevic agrees to a four-year, $100m contract with the Orlando Magic.

Terrence Ross agrees to a four-year, $54m contract to return to the Orlando Magic.

Al-Farouq Aminu agrees to a three-year, $29m contract with the Orlando Magic.

Michael Carter-Williams agrees to a one-year deal with the Orlando Magic.

Philadelphia 76ers

Al Horford agrees to a four-year, $109m contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tobias Harris agrees to five-year, $180m contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mike Scott agrees to two-year, $9.8m contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Phoenix Suns

Image: Ricky Rubio initiates offense for the Utah Jazz

Ricky Rubio agrees to a three-year, $51m contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Frank Kaminsky agrees to a two-year, $10m deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Portland Trail Blazers

Rodney Hood agrees to two-year, $16m contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Mario Hezonjia agrees to a one-year, league-minimum deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Tolliver agrees to a one-year, $2.6m contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes agrees to a four-year, $85m contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Trevor Ariza agrees to a two-year, $25m contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Cory Joseph agrees to a three-year, $37m contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Richaun Holmes agrees to a two-year, $10m contract with the Sacramento Kings.

San Antonio Spurs

DeMarre Carroll agrees to a two-year, $13m contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Toronto Raptors

Image: Marc Gasol high-fives Raptors team-mate Fred VanVleet

Marc Gasol exercises his $25.6m player option with the Toronto Raptors.

Matt Thomas agrees to a three-year, $4.2m deal with the Toronto Raptors. He comes over from the Euroleague.

Utah Jazz Bojan Bogdanovic agrees to a four-year, $73m contract with the Utah Jazz.

Washington Wizards

Ed Davis agrees to a two-year, $10m contract with the Utah Jazz.

Thomas Bryant agrees to three-year, $35m contract with the Washington Wizards.

Ish Smith agrees to a two-year, $12m contract with the Washington Wizards.

Isaiah Thomas agrees to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.