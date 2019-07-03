Stephanie Talbot scores 24 points as Minnesota Lynx defeat Atlanta Dream

Stephanie Talbot scored 24 points with five three-pointers, both career highs, as the Minnesota Lynx used a big third quarter to beat the Atlanta Dream 85-68 on Tuesday night.
Sylvia Fowles scored 10 of Minnesota's 22 first-quarter points and made 6-of-8 shots by half-time to help build a 38-34 lead.
The Lynx broke it open in the third quarter, opening on a 16-5 run for a 54-39 lead and extending it to 66-50 entering the fourth. Talbot's fifth three-pointer made it 77-56.
Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter
See the NBA and WNBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news
Fowles finished with 16 points for Minnesota (7-6). Odyssey Sims scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter.
Talbot, in her second start with the Lynx, was 7-of-13 from the field to top her previous career mark of 18 points against New York last season.
Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
Elizabeth Williams scored 14 points for Atlanta (2-9), who has dropped nine of their past 10 games. Alex Bentley added 10 points in her first game back from the EuroBasket tournament.
Atlanta is 0-4 on the road this season.
Watch a live WNBA game on Sky Sports Arena every week
Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.