Stephanie Talbot scores 24 points as Minnesota Lynx defeat Atlanta Dream

Stephanie Talbot finishes at the rim for the Minnesota Lynx

Stephanie Talbot scored 24 points with five three-pointers, both career highs, as the Minnesota Lynx used a big third quarter to beat the Atlanta Dream 85-68 on Tuesday night.

Sylvia Fowles scored 10 of Minnesota's 22 first-quarter points and made 6-of-8 shots by half-time to help build a 38-34 lead.

The Lynx broke it open in the third quarter, opening on a 16-5 run for a 54-39 lead and extending it to 66-50 entering the fourth. Talbot's fifth three-pointer made it 77-56.

Fowles finished with 16 points for Minnesota (7-6). Odyssey Sims scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter.

Talbot, in her second start with the Lynx, was 7-of-13 from the field to top her previous career mark of 18 points against New York last season.

Elizabeth Williams scored 14 points for Atlanta (2-9), who has dropped nine of their past 10 games. Alex Bentley added 10 points in her first game back from the EuroBasket tournament.

Atlanta is 0-4 on the road this season.

