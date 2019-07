Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis reportedly aiming to make NBA comebacks

Amar'e Stoudemire in action for the New York Knicks

Six-time All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, 36, and one-time Most Improved Player Monta Ellis, 33, are reportedly aiming to make NBA comebacks.

The two plan to hold a private workout for at least five teams on Monday in Las Vegas, ESPN's Jordan Schultz tweeted late Wednesday. They both hope to sign with contending teams, according to Schultz.

Stoudemire, the 2002-03 Rookie of the Year and a six-time All-Star, last played in the NBA in 2015-16, when he averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Miami Heat.

He played eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns and five with the New York Knicks before single-season stints with the Dallas Mavericks and the Heat. In 846 games (696 starts), he averaged 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots.

Since leaving the NBA, Stoudemire played for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel and in the BIG3 league.

Image: Monta Ellis in action for the Indiana Pacers

Ellis most recently played for the Indiana Pacers in 2016-17, producing 8.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

He was a mainstay for the Golden State Warriors from 2005-06 to 2011-12 before they dealt him to clear more playing time for budding superstar Stephen Curry.

Ellis then had two-year stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas and Indiana.

Ellis averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 833 NBA games (713 starts).

