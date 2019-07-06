Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Los Angeles Lakers agree two-year $30m deal with Danny Green

Saturday 6 July 2019 09:44, UK

Danny Green shoots a fadeaway against Orlando
Image: Danny Green shoots a fadeaway against Orlando

Minutes after news broke Kawhi Leonard was leaving the Toronto Raptors, the NBA champions lost another key player late on Friday night.

Free agent guard Danny Green agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, he announced on Instagram. He said he was waiting for Leonard's deal to be done before revealing his destination.

Free agency and trade tracker

Free agency and trade tracker

Which players have moved where in NBA free agency?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Green will make $30m over the two seasons as he teams with LeBron James and soon-to-be-acquired Anthony Davis.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Green, 32, scored 10.3 points with 4.0 rebounds in 80 regular-season games with the Raptors after he was acquired in last summer's trade from the San Antonio Spurs that also brought Leonard to Toronto.

Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors attempts a shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals 1:41
Danny Green caught fire from downtown with 18 points on 6-of-10 from three-point range to help the Raptors take a 2-1 Finals lead

In the Raptors' six-game NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors, Green averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry and Danny Green during the series against the Milwaukee Bucks
Image: Kyle Lowry congratulates Green during the Raptors Eastern Conference Finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks

A second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 out of North Carolina, Green has averaged 9.0 points with 3.5 rebounds over 620 career games (544 starts) with the Cavaliers, Spurs and Raptors.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

He was part of San Antonio's 2013-14 championship team, contributing 9.3 points per game in the Spurs' playoff run.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK