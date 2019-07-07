Please select your default edition
San Antonio Spurs add Marcus Morris, trade Davis Bertans to Washington Wizards

Sunday 7 July 2019 11:04, UK

Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics reacts during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on April 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Image: Marcus Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games in the 2018-19 season

Free-agent power forward Marcus Morris agreed to a two-year, $20m contact with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, The Athletic reported.

Morris has spent the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics and averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games (53 starts) in the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old has career averages of 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 545 games (292 starts) over eight NBA seasons.

In order to fit Morris under the salary cap, the Spurs traded forward Davis Bertans (due $7m in 2019-20) to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team trade, and engineered a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets involving forward DeMarre Carroll.

Carroll previously had agreed to a two-year, $13m deal to come to the Spurs but turning the transaction into a trade allowed San Antonio to re-work the contract into a three-year, $21m contract.

The Spurs reportedly will use all of their $9.3m mid-level exception on the 32-year-old Carroll, who averaged 11.1 points last season in his second season with the Nets and 10th overall.

Bertans, 26, averaged 8.0 points and made 145 3-pointers in 76 appearances (12 starts) last season, his third with San Antonio.

Brooklyn received the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic from San Antonio and forward Aaron White from the Washington Wizards.

