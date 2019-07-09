WNBA: Las Vegas Aces hammer New York Liberty

Kayla McBride scored 24 points and Liz Cambage added 21 to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 90-58 rout over New York, ending the Liberty's four-game winning streak.

Kayla McBride scored 24 points and Liz Cambage added 21 to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 90-58 rout over New York on Sunday, ending the Liberty's four-game winning streak.

Las Vegas (9-5) were playing two days after their game against Washington was suspended at the half after an earthquake in California stopped the game. The Aces' court was playable, but the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to suspend it. The WNBA will decide when the game will be made up.

The Aces jumped out to a 12-2 lead and were up 12 at the half as Cambage was a force. She finished the first half with 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Las Vegas extended the advantage to 64-45 after three quarters and New York (7-8) could get no closer the rest of the way.

Tina Charles scored 13 points to lead New York while second-leading scorer Kia Nurse had a rough game going 1-for-13 from the field. She missed her first 11 shots before hitting a lay-up early in the fourth quarter.

The Liberty had swept a three-game road trip in Atlanta, Seattle and Phoenix after beating Dallas at home to start off the winning streak.

Image: Nneka Ogwumike rises to score against the Washington Mystics

Nneka Ogwumike had a season-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Chelsea Gray had her first career triple-double as and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 98-81.

Ogwumike shot 11-of-15 from the field and hit a career-high five three-pointers and Gray finished with 13 points, a career-best 10 rebounds and 13 assists. It was just the eighth regular-season triple-double in WNBA history, and ninth overall.

Elena Delle Donne, Washington's leading scorer (17.2 points per game) this season, left the game in the first minute with a facial injury and did not return.

Riquna Williams added 19 points, including five triples, and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scored 12 for Los Angeles (7-6).

Ogwumike hit a three-pointer to make it 10-7 midway through the first quarter and the Sparks led the rest of the way. She finished the quarter with four 3-pointers matching her previous career high and 14 points, and Williams scored 10, as Los Angeles took a 29-21 lead into the second.

The Sparks led 51-46 lead at the break, scoring their most points in a half this season, and finished with a season-high 15 three-pointers on 30 attempts.

Aerial Powers led the Mystics (9-4) with a career-high 24 points and Kristi Tolliver had 18 points and nine rebounds. The Mystics had their five-game win streak snapped.

Image: Jantel Lavender prepares to pass for the Chicago Sky

Jantel Lavender had a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kahleah Copper scored a season-high 16 points as the Chicago Sky pulled away late for a 78-66 win over the Dallas Wings.

Diamond DeShields added 10 points and Courtney Vandersloot finished with seven points and 11 assists for Chicago. The Sky (7-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Theresa Plaisance hit a three-pointer to give the Wings (4-9) a 66-63 lead with 3:59 to play but DeShields answered with a three and Copper made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 67-66 with three minutes left. Lavender scored six points and Stefanie Dolson added five from there to cap the scoring.

The Wings went 0-for-6 from the field with two turnovers over the final three-plus minutes.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 22 points but shot just 7-of-21 from the field, including 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter when the Wings were outscored 26-12.

Image: Brittney Griner on court for the Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner scored a season-high 31 points, including two free throws with 3.1 seconds left, to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 65-63.

Griner was 11-of-15 shooting and finished with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Leilani Mitchell added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner had 11 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for Phoenix (6-6).

Atlanta's Brittney Sykes hit two free throws, Tiffany Hayes and Renee Montgomery made back-to-back three-pointers and Elizabeth Williams made a lay-up to cap a 10-0 run that made it 63-all with 16.7 seconds remaining. After Griner's foul shots, Bonner stole a pass from Sykes to seal it.

Sykes led the Dream (3-10) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, both season highs. They have lost five of their last six.

Mitchell sandwiched a pair of three-pointers around two free throws by Essence Carson in an 8-0 run that gave Phoenix a 55-50 lead early in the fourth quarter and the Mercury never again trailed. Atlanta twice pulled within three before Griner converted a three-point play and, after Montgomery missed on the other end, added an offensive rebound and a putback before hitting Sancho Lyttle for a lay-up that gave the Mercury a 63-53 lead with five minutes to play.

Phoenix have won four of their last five games.

