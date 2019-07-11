RJ Barrett posts 21 points as New York Knicks trounce Los Angeles Lakers at Vegas Summer League

No 3 pick RJ Barrett produced a 21-point, 10-rebound performance as the New York Knicks trounced the Los Angeles Lakers 117-96 at Vegas Summer League.

Barrett produced his best performance in a Knicks uniform to date, notching his first career double-double in 29 minutes of play. He shot 6-of-17, including 2-of-8 from three-point range, and added three assists and a steal.

Knicks team-mate Kevin Knox led all scorers with 25 points.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 16 points and Kadeem Allen and Mitchell Robinson scored 13 apiece for the Knicks (1-3). Robinson also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Zach Norvell Jr led the Lakers (0-4) with 20 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

