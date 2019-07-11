Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

RJ Barrett posts 21 points as New York Knicks trounce Los Angeles Lakers at Vegas Summer League

Thursday 11 July 2019 07:27, UK

RJ Barrett lofts a jump shot for the New York Knicks at Vegas Summer League 1:06
RJ Barrett posted 21 points and 10 rebounds as the New York Knicks trounced the Los Angeles Lakers 117-96 at Vegas Summer League

No 3 pick RJ Barrett produced a 21-point, 10-rebound performance as the New York Knicks trounced the Los Angeles Lakers 117-96 at Vegas Summer League.

Barrett produced his best performance in a Knicks uniform to date, notching his first career double-double in 29 minutes of play. He shot 6-of-17, including 2-of-8 from three-point range, and added three assists and a steal.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Knicks team-mate Kevin Knox led all scorers with 25 points.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 16 points and Kadeem Allen and Mitchell Robinson scored 13 apiece for the Knicks (1-3). Robinson also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Zach Norvell Jr led the Lakers (0-4) with 20 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch game highlights

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK