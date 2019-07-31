CJ McCollum signs three-year £82m Portland Trail Blazers extension

CJ McCollum's contract with the Portland Trail Blazers runs until the end of the 2023-24 season

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

The value of the extension is £82m ($100m), according to multiple reports. It increases the 27-year-old's current deal to five years and £129m ($157m) through to 2023-24.

McCollum's signing follows the Trail Blazers locking up All-Star guard Damian Lillard earlier this summer on a four-year, £161m ($196m) 'supermax' extension through to the 2024-25 season.

"CJ McCollum is a franchise cornerstone and a critical part of our future," said Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey in a team release.

"This extension represents a strong level of commitment between CJ, the Trail Blazers and the city of Portland."

Portland's first-round pick (10th overall) in 2013, McCollum has averaged better than 20 points per game in each of the past four seasons.

He averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists and made 167 three-pointers in 70 games (all starts) during the 2018-19 regular season.

In 16 postseason games, he averaged 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists as Portland reached the Western Conference Finals.

