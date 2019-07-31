Trey Burke signs with Philadelphia 76ers

Trey Burke averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 assists in 58 games last season

The Philadelphia 76ers confirmed the signing of free agent point guard Trey Burke on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was reported as a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum.

Burke, 26, split last season with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks and averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 assists in 58 games.

"Trey's experience as a ballhandler matched with his scoring ability makes him a good fit for our roster," Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement.

Image: Burke was the ninth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft

"We're excited to welcome him to the 76ers and look forward to the positive impact he can have on our team."

Burke was drafted ninth overall by Minnesota out of Michigan in 2013, and his draft rights were traded to Utah.

He has averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 361 career games (128 starts) with the Jazz, Washington Wizards, Knicks and Mavericks.

