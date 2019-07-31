Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Trey Burke signs with Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday 31 July 2019 06:49, UK

Trey Burke
Image: Trey Burke averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 assists in 58 games last season

The Philadelphia 76ers confirmed the signing of free agent point guard Trey Burke on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was reported as a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum.

Burke, 26, split last season with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks and averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 assists in 58 games.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

"Trey's experience as a ballhandler matched with his scoring ability makes him a good fit for our roster," Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement.

Trey Burke #23 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 7, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Image: Burke was the ninth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft

"We're excited to welcome him to the 76ers and look forward to the positive impact he can have on our team."

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Burke was drafted ninth overall by Minnesota out of Michigan in 2013, and his draft rights were traded to Utah.

He has averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 361 career games (128 starts) with the Jazz, Washington Wizards, Knicks and Mavericks.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK