WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scores 29 points as Washington Mystics hammer Seattle Storm

Highlights of the Washington Mystics' visit to the Seattle Storm in the WNBA

Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Ariel Atkins added 17 points - hitting five three-pointers - as the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 99-79 on Friday night.

Emma Meesseman chipped in with 13 points for Washington (14-6), which matched its season high with a fifth straight victory. Kristi Toliver and Aerial Powers each scored 12 points.

The Mystics had lost their past four games in the series including three straight in the 2018 WNBA Finals but started strong by scoring the first eight points of the game and led 48-34 at halftime before scoring 30 points in the third quarter.

Natasha Howard was the lone player for Seattle (12-10) to reach double figures with 26 points. The Storm made just 3 of 22 from 3-point range in their first loss at home in four games.

It was a championship themed night in Seattle as Sue Bird walked down the red carpet with the WNBA trophy.

