Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Lakers-Clippers to headline NBA Christmas Day schedule - reports

Saturday 3 August 2019 08:08, UK

LeBron James takes on Montrezl Harrell in a Lakers-Clippers clash
Image: LeBron James takes on Montrezl Harrell in a Lakers-Clippers clash

The inner-city rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will headline the NBA's five-game Christmas Day schedule, according to reports.

In addition to the battle of Los Angeles, the Golden State Warriors will host the new-look Houston Rockets at the new Chase Arena, ESPN reports. The Warriors have eliminated the Rockets in the playoffs the last two seasons.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Two Eastern Conference favourites - the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers - will play in Philadelphia. The defending champions, the Toronto Raptors, will host the Boston Celtics.

Zion Williamson flexes during his Summer League debut for the New Orleans Pelicans
Image: Zion Williamson flexes during his Summer League debut for the New Orleans Pelicans

No 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will makes his Christmas debut as the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

If LeBron James plays in the Lakers' game, it will be his 14th Christmas Day game, which would be second most all-time behind Kobe Bryant.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK