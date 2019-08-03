Lakers-Clippers to headline NBA Christmas Day schedule - reports

The inner-city rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will headline the NBA's five-game Christmas Day schedule, according to reports.

In addition to the battle of Los Angeles, the Golden State Warriors will host the new-look Houston Rockets at the new Chase Arena, ESPN reports. The Warriors have eliminated the Rockets in the playoffs the last two seasons.

Two Eastern Conference favourites - the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers - will play in Philadelphia. The defending champions, the Toronto Raptors, will host the Boston Celtics.

Image: Zion Williamson flexes during his Summer League debut for the New Orleans Pelicans

No 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will makes his Christmas debut as the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

If LeBron James plays in the Lakers' game, it will be his 14th Christmas Day game, which would be second most all-time behind Kobe Bryant.

