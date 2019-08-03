Landry Shamet withdraws from Team USA training camp for FIBA World Cup

Landry Shamet in action for the Clippers in the 2018-19 regular season

Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet has withdrawn from USA Basketball Select Team camp, according to a report on Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Shamet's agent, George Langberg, confirmed the decision.

"He was appreciative of the opportunity and hopes to be part of USAB again in future," Langberg told ESPN.

Instead, Shamet is turning his attention to prepping for the upcoming NBA season and what could be a deep playoff run for the Clippers, who are headlined by recent free-agent addition Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City.

In his first year in the league, Shamet averaged 9.1 points and 1.7 rebounds over 79 games with the Philadelphia 76ers (54 games) and Clippers (25 games).

Shamet is among a growing list of players who have chosen not to participate in the training camp, which begins August 5 in Las Vegas ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Image: Portland's Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have also pulled out of the USA training camp

Other players who have pulled out include Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon.

The FIBA World Cup runs August 31-September 15 in Shanghai, China.

The official 12-man roster is slated to be announced on August 17.

Team USA plays their first game on September 1 against the Czech Republic.

