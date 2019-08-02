Klay Thompson calls NBA Finals injury 'the most tragic part of sports'

Klay Thompson was knocked out of Game 6 of the NBA Finals when he injured his knee after being fouled attempting a dunk

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson called his torn ACL, suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in June, "obviously the most tragic part of sports," in an in-depth interview on Thursday.

"I knew I did something," Thompson told ESPN's Cari Champion during a promotional event in Los Angeles. "But I've never had the severity of an ACL injury or an injury that bad. So me, personally, I didn't think it was that bad, initially. My adrenaline was so high being Game 6, whatever. I thought I sprained my knee; that's all I thought it was.

"But when I went back to the locker room, it swelled up a lot, didn't feel right. It's just not a good feeling when you feel helpless and the team's out there competing."

He is expected to make a full recovery and return to action during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

"I've heard varying opinions about, especially medically, I don't want to rush it because I want to play until I'm 38, 39, 40 years old," Thompson, 29, said in the interview. "That's my plan, especially because the way I can shoot the ball. I would love to see the floor this season. I don't know when that is."

A few days before he underwent the surgery on his left knee in early July, Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190m contract to remain with the Warriors.

"The Warriors showed their loyalty and their respect for me, offering me that five-year deal," Thomson said. "Jumped on that as soon as I could, just because the history with this team and the franchise it would be so hard to leave. And the feeling of, you know, unfinished business, getting that close in the Finals, or to the fourth championship - tasting it - just being out of reach.

Image: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry celebrate Golden State's Gane 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers

"It's the pain of sports, but it's what keeps me motivated."

Thompson has spent his entire eight-year career with Golden State since being the No 11 overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Washington State.

He has averaged 20 or more points in each of the past five seasons, including a 21.5 mark in 2018-19. Thompson, a five-time All-Star, has buried more than 200 three-pointers in seven consecutive seasons as well.

Thompson made 241 triples last season, his third-most behind 276 in 2015-16 and 268 in 2016-17. He holds the single-game record of 14, set last season against the Chicago Bulls.

