New York Knicks forward Julius Randle withdraws from USA Basketball Select Team camp

As the USA Basketball Select Team camp prepares to get underway, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has withdrawn due to a family matter, USA Basketball announced.

Randle's withdrawal comes a day after Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet pulled out due to injury.

According to a tweet by New York Times' Marc Stein, USA Basketball is now expecting 29 players instead of 30 to report to training camp on Sunday in Las Vegas where former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy will serve as head coach of the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team.

The select team consists of 14 up-and-coming players who will travel with the main roster under Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich.

Randle, who was a late invitation to the team, averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists last year for the New Orleans Pelicans. He joined the Knicks as a free agent in the offseason.

Several NBA stars have chosen not to participate in the training camp, which begins Monday ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Other players who have pulled out include Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon.

The FIBA World Cup runs August 31-September 15 in Shanghai, China.

The official 12-man roster is slated to be announced on August 17. Team USA play their first game on September 1 against the Czech Republic.

