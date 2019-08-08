Chicago Sky score WNBA-record 42 fourth-quarter points in win over New York Liberty

The Chicago Sky scored a WNBA-record 42 fourth-quarter points to seal a 101-92 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Jantel Lavender had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

The Sky's 42-point outburst in the fourth quarter is the most points scored by a single team in WNBA history since the league moved to a four-quarter format 13 years ago.

Chicago only made one field goal in the final three minutes of the game, but secured their win by making 16-of-18 free-throw attempts during the span. Courtney Vandersloot's free throw with 1:12 remaining gave Chicago a nine-point lead, and New York couldn't get closer than three points from there.

Diamond DeShields and Vandersloot each scored 16 points for Chicago (13-9), who have won five of six to match their win total from last season.

Chicago struggled from three-point range, missing their first 11 attempts from beyond the arc, but made 26-of-31 at the free-throw line.

Tina Charles led New York (8-14) with 24 points, and Rebecca Allen added 21, making six three-pointers. Marine Johannes scored 16 off the bench.

Chicago Bulls players Coby White, Daniel Gafford and Wendell Carter Jr were in attendance.

