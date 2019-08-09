Carmelo Anthony wanted to play in FIBA World Cup but request denied by USA Basketball - reports

Carmelo Anthony in action for Team USA during the 2016 Olympic Games

Carmelo Anthony wanted to play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup but was denied, according to reports.

Jerry Colangelo, the managing director of USA Basketball, told SI.com that he informed Anthony's camp the team did not have a place for him, despite his long record with the program and the number of departures of NBA players from the team.

Anthony has played on a record four US Olympic teams, winning three gold medals (2008, 2012 and 2016) and a bronze (2004). He is the all-time leading scorer in US men's Olympic history.

Colangelo said Anthony made his request through a representative.

1:11 Team USA hit the court at the University of Las Vegas ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Credit: ESPN.

Anthony, 35, has been out of the NBA since he was waived on February 1. He played 10 games early in the 2018-19 season for the Houston Rockets.

"I love Carmelo," Colangelo said. "He made a great contribution. He was a very good international player. But for where we are and what we're doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction. I understand why the request was made. He's trying to reestablish himself. I think that has to be done in the [NBA]."

A 10-time All-Star, Anthony has averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 16 NBA seasons.

