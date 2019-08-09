Please select your default edition
NBA suspends Michael Beasley for violation of league drug policy - reports

Friday 9 August 2019 06:43, UK

Michael Beasley on court for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-19 regular season
Michael Beasley, an unsigned free agent and former second overall pick in the NBA Draft, has been suspended for five games by the NBA for a violation of its drug policy, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Beasley's suspension would start whenever he signs a new contract.

Beasley, 30, played 26 games (two starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, before being traded with Ivica Zubac to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala on February 7.

The Clippers waived him two days later. Beasley finished the season playing in China.

Beasley has played for seven NBA teams in 11 seasons since the Miami Heat drafted the forward No 2 overall in 2008 out of Kansas State.

He has averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games (238 starts).

