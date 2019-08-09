WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks beat Phoenix Mercury for fourth straight win Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm also pick up wins

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and Candace Parker added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-74 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ogwumike scored 10 of Los Angeles' first 16 points to help the Sparks take a nine-point lead. Phoenix went over five minutes without a field goal in the first quarter and trailed 25-15 after shooting 3-for-17. Ogwumike finished the half with 14 points and six rebounds as Los Angeles led 44-32.

Los Angeles opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 22-point lead.

Chelsea Gray chipped in with 10 points and five assists for Los Angeles (14-8), which has won nine straight home games over the Mercury. The Sparks made 10 of their 23 three-pointers.

Brittney Griner scored 27 points, and Leilani Mitchell added 19 for Phoenix (11-11). DeWanna Bonner was held to 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Elena Delle Donne had 22 points and eight rebounds and Kristi Toliver added a career-high 11 assists as the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 91-78.

Delle Donne had 10 points in the first quarter, leading the Mystics to a 25-16 lead. Indiana cut it to 44-42 at half time before Washington started the second half on a 14-6 run. It was 73-57 after three quarters as the Mystics outscored the Fever 29-15.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 points, LaToya Sanders added 16, Aerial Powers 14 and Natasha Cloud 13 for Washington (16-7). Toliver was held scoreless on six shot attempts. The Mystics have won seven of their last eight games for the second-best record in the WNBA.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half for Indiana (8-16). Candice Dupree added 16 points.

Indiana turned it over 16 times, leading to 25 points for the Mystics.

Natasha Howard had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six steals as Jordin Canada added a career-high 18 points and six assists as the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 69-57.

Howard scored 13 of Seattle's opening 20 points and finished the half with 15 as the Storm trailed 38-37. Seattle was just 2-of-10 from three-point range before half time and ended the game 3-for-19.

Alysha Clark added 12 points and eight rebounds to help Seattle (13-11) snap a three-game skid.

Kayla Thornton led Dallas (6-17) with 14 points. Arike Ogunbowale added 13, Isabelle Harrison 12 and Allisha Gray 11. Glory Johnson, the fifth starter, was just 1-of-10 from the field for three points.

Dallas' 0-11 road record is the franchise's worst start since losing 13 straight in 2011, while based in Tulsa.

