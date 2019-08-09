WNBA teams and players set to make NBA 2K debuts

WNBA players and teams will appear in NBA 2K20, the game's manufacturers have announced - get an inside look here - credit 2K

All 12 WNBA teams and their players are set to make their gaming debuts from September 6 in the latest edition of the top-selling NBA video game simulation series.

Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and the Seattle Storm's former No 1 overall draft pick Breanna Stewart are among the players who were scanned earlier this summer to have their likeness appear in the game.

"Just like my counterparts in the NBA, I grew up playing NBA 2K," said Parker. "After getting myself scanned and integrated into NBA 2K20 earlier this summer, I was amazed at how 2K is able to replicate women's basketball at such a realistic level.

"You can tell they are taking the time to capture the essence of the WNBA and have created an immersive experience that all fans of basketball will love."

Image: Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker are scanned with motion-capture technology ahead of their NBA 2K debuts - credit 2K

The WNBA's top WNBA superstars were scanned into NBA 2K20 earlier this year using 2K's best-in-class motion capture technology to create the most realistic simulation on the market.

"For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favourite WNBA stars," said Jeff Thomas, SVP of Development, Visual Concepts. "We've been working with the WNBA and their top players to recreate a hyper-realistic version of their league with pinpoint accuracy. We're excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert noted, "We are excited to have WNBA players as part of this top-selling video game, helping to bring more exposure to these elite players, expanding our fan base and providing an immersive gaming experience featuring women role model athletes."

All game modes featuring the WNBA will be available to play when NBA 2K20 is released worldwide on September 6, 2019.

Click the video at the top of the page for a behind-the-scenes look at how the WNBA's biggest stars were introduced to the NBA 2K universe.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.