WNBA: Minnesota Lynx thrash Connecticut Sun to end league leaders' eight-game win streak

The Minnesota Lynx thrashed the Connecticut Sun 89-57 on Friday night to end the WNBA league leaders' eight-game win streak.

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx beat Connecticut Sun 89-57 on Friday night.

The Sun had won eight games in a row, their longest streak since 2006, dating to a July 10 loss to Atlanta.

Danielle Robinson and Stephanie Talbot had 14 points each, Odyssey Sims scored 12 points and Damiris Dantas 11 for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier added 10 points and eight rebounds and tied her career-high with four steals.

Minnesota (12-11), who never trailed, jumped to a 10-4 lead and Robinson and Dantas scored six points apiece during a 17-0 run that made it 36-14 midway through the second quarter. Connecticut (16-7) went 0-for-10 from the field, 0-for-2 from the free-throw line and committed 10 turnovers during that stretch.

The Lynx set season highs for field goals (36), field-goal percentage (53.7), three-point field-goal percentage (50), assists (27) and margin of victory (32) while tying their season marks for three-pointers made (nine) and points in a quarter (30 in the second).

Bria Holmes led Connecticut with 10 points. The Sun, who were held to the lowest-scoring output of the season, shot just 30.9 per cent (21-of-68) from the field, made just 5-of-23 from three-point range and hit 10-of-19 free throws.

Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, including two free throws with 11.1 seconds left, and 13 assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 on Friday night.

Vandersloot moved into sixth on the WNBA's career assists list with 1,588, moving past Cappie Pondexter (1,578).

Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields each scored 16 points for Chicago. The Sky (14-9) have won three in a row and seven of eight.

Liz Cambage had a season-high 28 points and added 11 rebounds, and Dearica Hamby had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Aces (15-9). Las Vegas have lost three of its last four.

Vandersloot sandwiched a pair of three-pointers around a lay-up by Jantel Lavender as the Sky took an 8-0 lead and two free throws by Cheyenne Parker gave Chicago a 17-point lead, the biggest of the game, with four minutes left in the first half.

The Aces scored 17 of the next 23 points to cut it to 33-27 and then used a 9-0 spurt to take their first lead when Dearica Hamby hit 1-of-2 free throws with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

There were three lead changes and five ties from there until Dolson's three-pointer made it 81-78 and Chicago led the rest of the way. Las Vegas pulled within a point on three occasions and missed two potential tying three-pointers in the closing seconds.

