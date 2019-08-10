Charlotte Hornets sign free-agent center Thomas Welsh

Thomas Welsh in action for the Denver Nugget in Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets signed free-agent center Thomas Welsh on Friday.

Mitch Kupchak, the Hornets president of basketball operations, made the announcement, which did not include any terms, per team policy.

Welsh, 23, was a second-round selection by the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft and played in 11 games last season.

The 7ft Welsh, who played four years of college basketball at UCLA, spent time last season with the G League's Capital City Go-Go and Iowa Wolves, and posted combined averages of 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

In his 11 NBA appearances last season he averaged 1.6 points while shooting 53.8 per cent from field-goal range.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.