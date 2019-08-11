Thaddeus Young and Bam Adebayo cut from Team USA after Vegas camp

After a week of training in Las Vegas, the US Men's National Team roster is getting a shake-up ahead of the FIBA World Cup, which begins at the end of the month.

After a Friday night scrimmage to end the week, Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo were removed from the Senior Team, according to USA Basketball's Jerry Colangelo.

Image: Bam Adebayo in action in Las Vegas at USA Basketball camp

Colangelo said they would be replaced on the roster by two members of the Select Team - San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

The Senior Team beat the Select Team 97-78 in Friday night's scrimmage.

"We're going to be patient with the rest of the squad, because we have plenty of time," Colangelo said of making the final roster. "We want to make sure everyone gets a real shot, and I think the staff is sorting through all that. There's something we like about every one of the players."

The FIBA World Cup runs from August 31-September 15 in Shanghai, China.

The official 12-man roster is due by August 29. Team USA play their first game on September 1 against the Czech Republic.

The US team will head to Australia for three exhibition games before going to China.

