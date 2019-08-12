WNBA: Washington Mystics beat Minnesota Lynx to claim top spot

The Washington Mystics took over top spot in the WNBA standings thanks to a resounding 101-78 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 25 points and Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Washington's victory over Minnesota.

Aerial Powers added 20 points for the Mystics.

Washington (17-7) have won three games in a row and eight of its last nine.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (12-12) with 20 points and eight assists.

Liz Cambage scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat Connecticut.

Kayla McBride had 18 points, including four three-pointers.

Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and Jackie Young had 13 for Las Vegas (15-9). Dearica Hamby added 12 points, nine rebounds and a career-high six assists.

Courtney Williams led Connecticut (16-7) with 13 points.

Chelsea Gray scored seven of her 26 points in the final 1:25 as the Los Angeles Sparks overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 84-81 on Sunday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Maria Vadeeva added 12 points for the Sparks (15-8).

Los Angeles have won five in a row overall and eight straight at home.

Allie Quigley led the Sky (14-10) with 20 points. Cheyenne Parker added 19, and Diamond DeShields had 16.

Alysha Clark scored 21 points as Seattle spoiled New York's lone regular-season game at Barclays Center.

The Liberty have played a majority of their games in Westchester the past two seasons. The team was bought by a group led by Nets owner Joe Tsai in the offseason.

Tina Charles scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half to lead the Liberty (8-15). They have lost five straight and eight of nine.

The defending champion Storm improved to 14-11.

