Brittney Griner suspended three games for sparking brawl in Phoenix Mercury loss to Dallas Wings

Brittney Griner has been suspended for three games for sparking a six-player altercation in the Phoenix Mercury's loss to the Dallas Wings, the WNBA has announced.

Wings forwards Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton have been suspended for their involvement in the incident during Saturday's game at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Bethany Donaphin, Head of WNBA LeagueOperations, confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wings' 80-77 victory over the Mercury.

Griner received a three-game suspension for throwing punches, escalating the incident, and pushing Thornton's face with an open hand.

Image: Brittney Griner questions a call during the Mercury's loss to Dallas

Anigwe was suspended for two games for instigating the initial altercation and for taking an open-handed swing at Griner. Thornton also received a two-game suspension for her role in escalating the altercation.

Griner will begin serving her suspension on Wednesday (August 14) when Phoenix host the Connecticut Sun.

Anigwe and Thornton will also begin serving their suspensions on Wednesday night when Dallas host the Los Angeles Sparks.

As part of the same incident, Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi and Dallas forward Kaela Davis will be suspended for one game plus a $500 fine for leaving the bench area during the altercation and directly engaging with the opposing team.

Taurasi is currently injured and will serve her suspension during the first game after she is medically cleared to play.

Davis will not serve her suspension until Sunday (August 18) when Dallas visit Connecticut due to existing injuries to team-mates Tayler Hill and Azura Stevens and the rule requiring teams to have a minimum of eight players dressed for all games.

Additionally, Phoenix forward DeWanna Bonner was fined $500 for escalating the incident.

