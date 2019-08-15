LeBron James unveils basketball court at I Promise school

LeBron James speaks to children at the opening of the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio

LeBron James has dedicated a basketball court at the school he founded for underprivileged children in his hometown Akron, Ohio.

Joined by his close friends and former team-mates from nearby St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, James helped unveil a multi-coloured outdoor court at the I Promise School, which has just started its second academic year and now serves more than 300 students from grades 3-5.

The NBA superstar is spending more than $1m on various upgrades for the school.

James and his high school buddies played a few of the kids in a quick game, and the four-time MVP dunked to break in one of the hoops.

Image: An inspirational mural at the I Promise school founded by LeBron James

The 34-year-old will soon begin his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed the playoffs last season, failing to make the NBA Finals for the first time in nine years.

James has a starring role in Space Jam 2, which has been filming in Hollywood this summer.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.