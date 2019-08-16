Los Angeles Clippers sign free-agent forward Patrick Patterson

Patrick Patterson rises for a dunk for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Los Angeles Clippers signed free-agent forward Patrick Patterson, the team announced Thursday.

While no contract details were announced, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Patterson received a one-year, $2.3m deal.

Patterson, 30, averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game in 63 games (five starts) last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The veteran journeyman has appeared in 622 games (81 starts) with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City, averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

The Rockets selected Patterson with the 14th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

