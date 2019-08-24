Kyle Kuzma ruled out of FIBA World Cup as Team USA confirm 12-man roster

USA Basketball said on Saturday that Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers has a left ankle injury that will keep him from playing in the FIBA World Cup.

Kuzma's absence finalised the US roster for the tournament, which starts on August 31 in China. The Americans had 13 players and needed to get down to 12 for the World Cup.

The Lakers forward was initially ruled out of USA Basketball's 98-94 exhibition loss at Australia on Saturday with left ankle soreness.

Image: Patty Mills is guarded by Donovan Mitchell during Australia's upset win over Team USA on Saturday

Kuzma told team officials on Saturday morning that his ankle was sore, and it was decided to hold him out for precautionary reasons. Kuzma had 12 points in the Americans' 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday, going 4-of-5 from three-point range.

But after the game, the team said it was determined that Kuzma's injury would keep him from playing.

The final US World Cup roster:

Guards: Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston), Kemba Walker (Boston) and Derrick White (San Antonio).

Forwards: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento), Jaylen Brown (Boston), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Jayson Tatum (Boston).

Centers: Brook Lopez (Milwaukee), Mason Plumlee (Denver), Myles Turner (Indiana).

Team USA, coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, are scheduled to play one more exhibition game - against Canada - before heading to Shanghai.

