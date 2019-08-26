Team USA defeat Canada in final FIBA World Cup warm-up game

The United States rebounded from a rare loss two days earlier to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game on Monday.

Game leaders USA Basketball Points: Jaylen Brown - 19

Assists: Donovan Mitchell - 4

Rebounds: Myles Turner - 15 Canada Points: Kyle Wiltjer - 21

Assists: Pangos/Nembhard/Wiltjer - 2

Rebounds: Khem Birch - 6

At the same arena where the Americans won Olympic gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, the US never trailed, leading 20-9 after the first quarter and 46-31 at half-time.

Canada were hurt by a poor shooting percentage in the first half, netting just 12-for-43 and 3-for-14 from the three-point range.

On Saturday, Australia stunned the US 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans' 78-game winning streak.

Image: Jayson Tatum drives baseline against Canada

The US are missing top NBA players such as LeBron James, James Harden, Paul George and Stephen Curry. Canada also had many of their NBA stars missing.

It was a dour scoring game after the exciting Saturday result in Melbourne, with both teams committing numerous turnovers.

Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Americans, who out-rebounded Canada 55-37. Donovan Mitchell added 12 points and four assists; Kemba Walker scored 12 points and Myles Turner finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Image: Donovan Mitchell skies for an alley-oop slam against Canada

Kyle Wiltjer had 21 points for Canada, while Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch, Canada's lone NBA player in the game, had 13 points and six rebounds.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but we've enjoyed our time here," Wiltjer said. "Let's not forget these are practice games."

Overall, the Canadians shot just 35 per cent from the field and 6-for-23 (26 per cent) from three-point range.

Andrew Nembhard, who injured his knee last week, and Kaza Kajami-Keane (ankle) both returned for Canada, while Brady Heslip, a late arrival for the Canadians, played his first game in Australia.

Image: Myles Turner competes for a rebound against Canada

Canada were missing Oshae Brissett, who sat out with an injury.

Canada have also been hit hard by absent NBA players, with Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk the latest big-name player to pull out after sustaining a knee injury.

He joined Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Tristan Thompson, Dwight Powell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Boucher and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as other Canadians to miss the World Cup in China.

