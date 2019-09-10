Argentina stun Serbia at FIBA World Cup to reach semi-finals

Veteran Luis Scola scored 20 points as Argentina shocked favourites Serbia to reach the semi-finals of the FIBA World Cup on Tuesday.

They will now go through to play in Friday's semi-finals against the winner of Wednesday's quarter-final clash between USA and France.

"It just bothers me that people keep talking about a miracle, keep talking about surprise, keep talking about nobody believing," 39-year-old Scola said.

"I'll tell you, there were 22 people that believed for the last two months that we were going to be here. That's all we need, just 22. We've got them and this is far from a miracle."

Facundo Campazzo finished with 18 points and 12 assists while Patricio Garino added 15 for Argentina.

