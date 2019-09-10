Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter wins WWE title on Raw in Madison Square Garden

3:50 Watch as Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter wins the WWE 24/7 title - in Madison Square Garden Watch as Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter wins the WWE 24/7 title - in Madison Square Garden

Boston Celtics basketball player Enes Kanter won - and quickly lost - the WWE 24/7 title on this week's Raw.

Kanter's reception from the fans in Madison Square Garden - the home of his former team the New York Knicks - was decidedly lukewarm.

Their collective mood didn't even improve much when R-Truth appeared to remind said fans of the times Kanter had 'lit up' the building with his performances in a Knicks jersey.

Truth, of course, is the current 24/7 champion, and the sight of the championship gold was all the invitation Kanter needed to help himself to an opportunistic title victory.

The fans boos grew louder still as he unzipped his track top to reveal a Boston Celtics jersey, but Truth made sure they had the last laugh as he gained instant revenge against the giant centre.

Click on the video above to watch the latest episode in the intriguing history of the 24/7 title unfold and don't forget to catch the full repeat of Raw at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena on Tuesday.