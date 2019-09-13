Former Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston announces retirement

Guard Shaun Livingston announced his retirement on Friday after 15 seasons in the NBA.
Livingston, who turned 34 this week, won three NBA titles with Golden State, who waived him on July 10.
The Los Angeles Clippers made Livingston, a high school senior at the time, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.
After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids...the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass 🍷
He suffered a serious knee injury in February 2007 that forced him to miss the following season.
"'The injury' gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn't be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered," Livingston wrote in an Instagram post.
Post-injury, Livingston bounced around the NBA, with stops in Miami, Oklahoma City, Washington, Charlotte, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Brooklyn before finding his home in Golden State, where he spent five seasons.
With the Warriors, he provided a valuable spark off the bench. In 367 regular-season games (15 starts), Livingston averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 assists per game, just shy of his career averages of 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.
