Former Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston announces retirement

Guard Shaun Livingston announced his retirement on Friday after 15 seasons in the NBA.

Livingston, who turned 34 this week, won three NBA titles with Golden State, who waived him on July 10.

The Los Angeles Clippers made Livingston, a high school senior at the time, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

He suffered a serious knee injury in February 2007 that forced him to miss the following season.

"'The injury' gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn't be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered," Livingston wrote in an Instagram post.

Post-injury, Livingston bounced around the NBA, with stops in Miami, Oklahoma City, Washington, Charlotte, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Brooklyn before finding his home in Golden State, where he spent five seasons.

With the Warriors, he provided a valuable spark off the bench. In 367 regular-season games (15 starts), Livingston averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 assists per game, just shy of his career averages of 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.

