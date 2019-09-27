Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ruled out indefinitely

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out forward Kyle Kuzma indefinitely due to the "stress reaction" he suffered in his left foot while working out with Team USA this summer.

The Lakers announced on Thursday that Kuzma, who is scheduled for an MRI exam when the team returns from preseason games in China, has not been cleared for either a full practice or to play in a game, though he will make the trip.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Kuzma would miss the beginning of training camp, and despite ruling him out indefinitely, the Lakers have now put an approximate three-week timeframe on his absence.

Kuzma, 24, withdrew from Team USA consideration this summer with what was described as an ankle injury.

The Lakers open practice on Saturday, and will travel to China in October to play two preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets, on October 10 in Shanghai and October 12 in Shenzhen, before they open the regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 22.

The Lakers, who acquired All-Star Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason to pair with LeBron James, finished the 2018-19 season at 37-45 and out of the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

The 6ft 9in Kuzma, entering his third NBA season, was a key contributor for the Lakers last season, averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He missed several games at the end of the season with left foot tendinitis.

The Lakers also gave injury updates on two other players.

Rookie guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who continues getting treatment for a stress reaction in his right foot, will be a limited participant in training camp.

Rookie forward Jordan Caroline, who had successful foot surgery on his fifth metatarsal on September 6, is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks.

