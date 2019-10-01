Paul George will miss LA Clippers preseason and start of NBA regular season

Paul George will miss the entire preseason and the beginning of the regular season through October as he continues his recovery from offseason shoulder surgeries.
George, who joined the Clippers along with fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard over the summer, told ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne he will not be able to suit up for his new team until November.
"I will be out of the preseason," George said. "As of now, I'll be out of October fully, but who knows? We'll see. In the November range is our target date."
The acquisition of George via trade from Oklahoma City, combined with the signing of reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, has the Clippers at the forefront of a suddenly wide-open NBA title chase.
The former Thunder and Pacers All-Star is coming off a career year in which he averaged 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a league-leading 2.2 steals.
George's ongoing health will be of utmost importance to the Clippers, who traded an unprecedented number of draft picks to acquire him.
Without him, LA will rely on Leonard and a cast of returning veterans that surpassed expectations last season.
