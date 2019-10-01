Toronto Raptors begin NBA title defense without Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors begin the defense of their NBA title without Kawhi Leonard but with a formidable roster built to enable them to make dramatic changes next summer.

Toronto Raptors 2018-19 record: 58-24, won NBA championship Key additions: Cameron Payne (free agency), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (free agency), Stanley Johnson (free agency) Key departures: Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Jeremy Lin

The lowdown

Sometimes the planets are aligned, the breaks fall your way and the basketball gods show a bit of favouritism. And, of course, you work hard and use the magic provided by a franchise player to put yourself in position for all of the above to happen.

Image: Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri celebrates his team's NBA title triumph

Such was the case for the 2018-19 Raptors, who cashed in with their one and only year with Kawhi Leonard and reached the NBA promised land. It was a transformational year in every way, as the franchise finally made good on another great regular season, quickened the basketball pulse of an entire country and won their historic first title.

The championship seed was planted by general manager Masai Ujiri, who wisely severed the Kyle Lowry-DeMar DeRozan combination the previous summer, adding Leonard in a gutsy move that changed the mindset of the club. Kawhi brought championship experience from the Spurs and remained healthy following a frosty break-up and persistent injury which put his image in question.

1:49 Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and was named MVP as the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to seal their first NBA championship

He delivered on all counts, playing strong enough (and long enough) to help Toronto win 58 games, then chopped down the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference playoffs, saving enough to oust the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. Leonard collected another Finals MVP, joining elite company in the process.

Toronto also received a breakout season from young swingman Pascal Siakam, who became a primary option and improved across the board. Lowry meshed with Leonard, averaging 8.7 assists, while Serge Ibaka had not looked better in years. A mid-season trade brought Marc Gasol, whose shooting helped space the floor. Reserve guard Fred VanVleet showcased clutch shooting against Milwaukee and in the Finals, especially in the Game 6 title-clincher.

Yes, the Raptors were indeed aided by injuries to Kevin Durant (who missed all but a handful of minutes in the Finals) and Klay Thompson (who missed one game and suffered a knee injury midway through another). For a team that always found a way to come up short in the past, however, the Raptors made no apologies.

Summer summary

Yes, they knew. Despite all the goodwill he generated and the championship he helped win, despite a country's pleas and the chance to return to a contender intact, Kawhi's stay was brief. Deep in their hearts, the Raptors suspected as much when they traded for him last summer.

Could he have stayed? Well, sure. Toronto is a world-class city, the Raptors' medical staff catered to his needs and Ujiri is a superb team builder. What's not to like? Except, Leonard was always heading home to southern California. It just made too much sense. Los Angeles had a pair of teams built to win now, the sunshine (of course) never hurts and the money was there waiting.

So Leonard, after carefully weighing up his options in free agency, thanked the Raptors and Toronto on his way out the door for all the good times - however short and sweet they were.

0:48 Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry hailed team-mate Kawhi Leonard as 'the best two-way player' in the NBA

His departure left a massive void that Toronto could not possibly fill this summer. Where else would they find a player strong enough mentally and physically to carry a team?

The Raptors - who were not really in position financially to make a strong bid for another A-list free agent - chose to keep the club intact. They added a few pieces on the margins to take their chances in the East against the usual contenders.

1:27 Pascal Siakam starred at both ends of the court as he led the Toronto Raptors to victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Besides, the Raptors are built to make dramatic changes in the summer of 2020. That is when nearly every big contract (except Norman Powell's $10m) expires and they can build around Siakam.

He is sure to get an extension at some point, maybe before the season begins, and maybe for the max. Essentially, the Raptors will run it back with Siakam assuming the role of Leonard and see how far it takes them.

Image: Draymond Green rises to block Marc Gasol during Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Gasol chose to exercise his option year for 2019-20, which was a no-brainer since he stands to make $25m next season as his career wanes. The Raptors knew they would be on the hook for two years of Gasol when they traded for him.

A few reports surfaced about the Wizards potentially poaching Ujiri this summer from the Raptors, but that was never actually the case; Ujiri holds massive sway within the organisation, is paid handsomely and enjoys Toronto.

Image: Raptors GM addresses the Toronto fans following their victorious Eastern Conference Finals series

Ujiri is in a unique situation anyway. Two summers ago, he pulled the trigger on a trade that helped win a championship.

This season he will still have a strong and cohesive club that could win the East again.

Next summer, he will have plenty of flexibility to remake the roster.

