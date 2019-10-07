Kemba Walker helps Boston Celtics to preseason victory over Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker enjoyed a winning debut in Boston, helping the Celtics record a narrow preseason win over his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.
Sunday night's preseason scores
- Charlotte Hornets 106-107 Boston Celtics
- Maccabi Haifa 88-123 Memphis Grizzlies
- Shanghai Sharks 87-127 LA Clippers
Charlotte Hornets 106-107 Boston Celtics
Boston's defense showed up just in the nick of time Sunday night as the Celtics stormed from behind to capture a 107-106 win over the visiting Hornets.
Behind the fivesome of Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart, Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams and Enes Kanter, the Celtics held Charlotte scoreless for the final 5:34 of the third quarter while trimming a 16-point deficit all the way down to one.
Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with a game-high 20 points (8-of-14), along with four rebounds, while Kemba Walker tallied 12 points (3-of-7) and four assists in his Celtics debut.
Rookie PJ Washington tallied a team-high 16 points (6-of-7), along with seven rebounds for the Hornets, while fellow rookie Caleb Martin added 13 points (5-of-11) and four rebounds in the losing effort.
Maccabi Haifa 88-123 Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies won their first home game of the preseason 123-88 against Maccabi Haifa at FedExForum on Sunday afternoon.
The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 52.9 per cent from the floor and 41.9 per cent from three-point range and produced 30 assists.
Memphis' young frontcourt of Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke helped them to a 60-24 advantage in points in the paint and propelled the Grizz to a 35-point victory.
Ja Morant looked very comfortable in his preseason debut, finishing the game with 10 points, three rebounds and seven assists on five-of-eight shooting in just 18 minutes.
Shanghai Sharks 87-127 LA Clippers
The LA Clippers easily defeated the Shanghai Sharks 127-87 at the Stan Sheriff Center in Hawaii.
Maurice Harkless was perfect from the field (7-of-7) and tallied a team-high 16 points for the Clippers.
Johnathan Motley added a near double-double with 11 points (4-of-9) and seven rebounds in the victory.
For the Sharks, James Nunnally recorded a game-high 31 points (9-of-16), along with three rebounds and two assists, while Donatas Motiejunas recorded 29 points (9-of-24) and a game-high 13 rebounds in the losing effort.
