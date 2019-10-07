Kemba Walker helps Boston Celtics to preseason victory over Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker enjoyed a winning debut in Boston, helping the Celtics record a narrow preseason win over his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Sunday night's preseason scores Charlotte Hornets 106-107 Boston Celtics

Maccabi Haifa 88-123 Memphis Grizzlies

Shanghai Sharks 87-127 LA Clippers

Charlotte Hornets 106-107 Boston Celtics

2:06 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' preseason visit to the Boston Celtics.

Boston's defense showed up just in the nick of time Sunday night as the Celtics stormed from behind to capture a 107-106 win over the visiting Hornets.

Behind the fivesome of Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart, Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams and Enes Kanter, the Celtics held Charlotte scoreless for the final 5:34 of the third quarter while trimming a 16-point deficit all the way down to one.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with a game-high 20 points (8-of-14), along with four rebounds, while Kemba Walker tallied 12 points (3-of-7) and four assists in his Celtics debut.

Rookie PJ Washington tallied a team-high 16 points (6-of-7), along with seven rebounds for the Hornets, while fellow rookie Caleb Martin added 13 points (5-of-11) and four rebounds in the losing effort.

Maccabi Haifa 88-123 Memphis Grizzlies

1:34 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' opening preseason game against Maccabi Haifa.

The Memphis Grizzlies won their first home game of the preseason 123-88 against Maccabi Haifa at FedExForum on Sunday afternoon.

The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 52.9 per cent from the floor and 41.9 per cent from three-point range and produced 30 assists.

Memphis' young frontcourt of Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke helped them to a 60-24 advantage in points in the paint and propelled the Grizz to a 35-point victory.

Ja Morant looked very comfortable in his preseason debut, finishing the game with 10 points, three rebounds and seven assists on five-of-eight shooting in just 18 minutes.

Shanghai Sharks 87-127 LA Clippers

1:40 Highlights of the LA Clippers' preseason game with the Shanghai Sharks in Hawaii.

The LA Clippers easily defeated the Shanghai Sharks 127-87 at the Stan Sheriff Center in Hawaii.

Maurice Harkless was perfect from the field (7-of-7) and tallied a team-high 16 points for the Clippers.

Johnathan Motley added a near double-double with 11 points (4-of-9) and seven rebounds in the victory.

For the Sharks, James Nunnally recorded a game-high 31 points (9-of-16), along with three rebounds and two assists, while Donatas Motiejunas recorded 29 points (9-of-24) and a game-high 13 rebounds in the losing effort.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.