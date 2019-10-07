Kyle Lowry agrees Toronto Raptors extension

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a $31m (£25m), one-year extension that could keep him with the team through the 2020-21 season.

Lowry's agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed the agreement on Monday.

The 33-year-old point guard was entering the final year of a $100m (£89m), three-year deal with the NBA champions, but will now bypass free agency next summer.

The short-term deal helps the Raptors keep the flexibility many teams will want going into what is likely to be a massive free-agent summer of 2021.

Lowry is entering his 14th NBA season and his eighth with the Raptors, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster.

He has been an All-Star the last five seasons. He averaged 14.2 points and a career-best 8.7 assists last season while helping the Raptors win their first NBA title.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.