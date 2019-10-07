LeBron James says chemistry with Los Angeles Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis is 'very good'

LeBron James said his chemistry with new Los Angeles Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis has been 'very good' and described the All-Star center as a 'very cerebral player'.

Davis produced a dominant performance in his Lakers' debut, posting 22 points in 18 minutes as the Lakers dispatched the Golden State Warriors in their opening preseason game.

Speaking after the victory at Chase Center, James said: "AD is AD. I thought he was great from the beginning of the game. His ability to give us extra possessions on the offensive end with his rebounding. Knocking down shots, I think he had five dunks in the first half. Communication on the defensive end. He is a very cerebral player. It was a good start for him."

Image: James and Davis celebrate a Lakers basket against Golden State

James responded positively when asked how he felt his oncourt chemistry with Davis was developing. "It's never easy to build but it's been very good because of the relationship we had before becoming team-mates. We are very straightforward with one another, not sugar-coat anything and not take anything personal. We're able to take constructive criticism. He gets in my ear, I get in his ear but it's all to make each better, which is ultimately for the benefit of the team."

James played 18 minutes in the Lakers' 123-101 win over the Warriors. It was his first appearance in a Lakers jersey in almost six months and he admitted he felt some nerves before tip-off.

2:08 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason visit to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco

"I had some jitters, some butterflies in my stomach, due to straight-up excitement and also a little bit of nervousness too," he said. "I got hurt here in the Bay Area when I was at full strength. It was great to get back out there. I didn't think about it being a preseason game. I thought about it being a game and how we could get better. I didn't want to take it lightly, none of us did."

Asked about how the Lakers can accelerate their level of team cohesion before their season opener against the LA Clippers on October 22, James said: "Communication. If your communication is high, you talk to your team-mates and you know what they like, you are able to fast-track that [team cohesion].

"From our mini-camp in Vegas to now, I think we have got better every day in our communication and togetherness. It has translated to the floor so far. It was a good start for us.

Watch the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game in China, live on Sky Sports Arena on Thursday at 12:30pm.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.