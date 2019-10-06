Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors in Anthony Davis preseason debut

Anthony Davis scored 22 points in 18 first-half minutes as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their preseason campaign with a 123-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

2:08 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason visit to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco

Anthony Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds in his preseason debut - playing only 18 minutes, all in the first half - as the Los Angeles Lakers opened defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-101 in the first game at the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

LeBron James had 15 points and eight assists in 18 minutes for the Lakers. JaVale McGee made all five of his shots for 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Stephen Curry scored 18 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole added 17 for Golden State, who shot just 11-of-42 from three-point range.

Davis scored the first points - preseason points, anyway - in the arena's history, putting in the rebound of a miss by James 1:13 into the contest.

1:42 Highlights of the second preseason NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Sacramento Kings 130-106 in Mumbai on Saturday as the two NBA teams wrapped up their groundbreaking preseason tour of India.

Alize Johnson led the Pacers with 17 points while added Aaron Holiday added 16.

Buddy Hield was high scorer for Sacramento with 17 points.

The Pacers edged the Kings 132-131 in overtime on Friday in the first NBA game played in India.

1:43 Highlights of the NBA preseason game between the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, Orlando outscored the Spurs 41-17 in the third quarter to turn a close game into a blowout.

Mo Bamba had 18 points for the Magic, while Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross each had 14.

Dejounte Murray, playing in an NBA game for the first time in nearly a year after missing all of last season with a knee injury, had 11 points in 14-and-a-half minutes for San Antonio. Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 24 points, going 5-for-6 from three-point range.

1:02 Highlights of the NBA preseason clash between the Adelaide 36ers and the Utah Jazz

In Salt Lake City, Tony Bradley had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Jeff Green scored 16 points to lead seven Utah players scoring in double figures.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley - who was acquired via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in Juld - did not play (rest) for the Jazz.

Jerome Randall led Adelaide with 18 points and Eric Griffin added 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

