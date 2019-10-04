Please select your default edition
James Harden erupts for 37 points as Houston Rockets beat LA Clippers in Hawaii

Watch the Rockets take on the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game in China, live on Sky Sports on Thursday from 12:30pm

Friday 4 October 2019 09:48, UK

James Harden teases the Clippers defense in a preseason game in Hawaii 1:44
James Harden poured in 37 points in the Houston Rockets' preseason win over the LA Clippers

James Harden erupted for 37 points in 28 minutes as the Houston Rockets dispatched the LA Clippers 109-96 in a preseason game in Hawaii.

The 2017-18 MVP continued his red-hot start to preseason against a Clippers team missing star duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Harden shot 8-of-22 (including 4-of-14 from beyond the three-point arc) and also contributed seven rebounds and seven assists. Characteristically, he cashed in heavily at the free-throw line, making 17-of-20 from the charity stripe.

Harden fired for 12 points in the game's opening exchanges - opening his account with a trademark drive into the lane before absorbing contact, hanging in the air, and finding the net with a teardrop - as the Rockets raced to a 31-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Harden teased the Clippers defense with crossover dribbles at the top of the key before springing into the lane for an easy lay-up at the rim as the Rockets extended their lead to 57-40 at half-time.

A trademark Harden step-back three and a Eurostep lay-up to earn an 'And 1' followed in the third quarter as the Rockets took control of the game.

With Harden rested in the fourth quarter, Houston cruised to a comfortable victory.

Click the video at the top of page to view Harden's highlights from the Rockets' latest preseason win.

