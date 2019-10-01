James Harden posts triple-double in Houston Rockets' preseason opener

James Harden recorded a triple-double in the Houston Rockets' opening preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks.

The Rockets, playing without summer acquisition Russell Westbrook, rolled to an emphatic 140-71 victory over the Chinese Basketball Association side.

Harden needed just 21 minutes on court to rack up 10 points (on 2-of-7 shooting), 17 assists and 12 rebounds. He added two blocks and a steal for good measure.

Clint Capela had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, who played most of their starters for a good chunk of the first half as they built a 77-34 lead. Gerald Green added 21 points and made five three-pointers on a night Houston finished with 23.

1:41 Highlights from the preseason game between the Houston Rockets and Shanghai Sharks

Former Rocket Donatas Motiejunas had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Sharks and James Nunnally, who briefly played for Houston last season, added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Houston now depart for a trip to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii on Friday followed by two games against the Toronto Raptors in Tokyo on October 8 and October 10.

