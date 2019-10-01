Golden State Warriors say Klay Thompson will not return before 2020 All-Star break

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson will be sidelined at least until the All-Star break in February, general manager Bob Myers announced on Monday.

Myers added that the team will update his status around that point.

"We'll have another update on him probably around the All-Star break," Myers said. "Don't construe that as if we think he'll be back by the All-Star break. That just means we'll have an update then."

The math adds up to the Warriors playing at least 55 games without Thompson, who sustained a torn ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in June.

The injury didn't stop Golden State from signing the five-time All-Star to a five-year, $190m max extension the following month.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game last season during his eighth year with the Warriors.

Image: Thompson attacks the rim en route to 32 points against the Clippers in Game 4

The 29-year-old Thompson has averaged 20 or more points in each of the past five seasons and made more than 200 three-pointers in seven consecutive campaigns.

Thompson made 241 triples last season, his third-most behind 276 in 2015-16 and 268 in 2016-17. He holds the single-game record of 14, set last season against the Chicago Bulls.

5:31 NBA legend Isiah Thomas said the torn ACL suffered by Klay Thompson in Game 6 of the Finals was 'truly heartbreaking'

Thompson's alma mater Washington State announced they will retire the No 1 jersey worn by Thompson when he played for the Cougars.

The school said on Monday that the ceremony will take place on January 18 during half-time of a game against Oregon State.

Thompson played three seasons for Washington State before being drafted by the Warriors with the 11th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.

He drained a school-record 242 three-pointers from 2009 to 2011 and averaged 17.9 points per game.

