Asmir Begovic reveals his expectations for the 2019-20 NBA season

As the start of the season beckons, a cross-section of notable basketball superfans tell Sky Sports what they are most looking forward to about the NBA in 2019-20.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, currently playing on loan for Azerbaijani club Qarabag, is anticipating an intense fight for supremacy in both conferences.

Image: Kyrie Irving in action against the Lakers before injury caused him to leave the game

"I can't wait to watch the battle in the Eastern Conference unfold. I want to see what the Philadelphia 76ers can do and what the Brooklyn Nets will look like with Kyrie Irving.

"I also want to see what the Toronto Raptors have left after Kawhi Leonard's departure in free agency and what the new-look Boston Celtics are like.

"Over in the Western Conference, I'm excited to see what's in store because there are so many 'power teams', so many strong teams, superstar duos all over the place. Russ and Harden, LeBron and 'AD', Kawhi and 'PG', Lillard and McCollum.

"Then there's a team like the Utah Jazz who I think will be very strong. I can't wait to see how it all works out in the West.

0:16 No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson soared to the rim for an explosive dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks

"Last but not least, I want to see Zion Williamson and what sort of impact he has in the league this year.

"He has been the most hyped-up prospect and rookie in many, many years and I can't wait to see what he has in store for everyone."

