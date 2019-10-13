Please select your default edition
Tacko Fall heads to G-League after inking Boston Celtics two-way deal

Sunday 13 October 2019 23:52, UK

Tacko Fall shields the ball from a Cavaliers defender
Image: Tacko Fall shields the ball from a Cavaliers defender

The Boston Celtics on Sunday switched their deal with center Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, which means the 7ft 6in rookie will spend most of the 2019-20 season in the G League.

Players on a two-way contract can spend a maximum of 45 days in the NBA. Fall is likely to be assigned to the Maine Red Claws, with part of the goal being to see development in his offensive game.

The Senegalese went undrafted after his senior season at the University of Central Florida (UCF) and agreed to play for Boston's Summer League team.

Tacko Fall in action for the Boston Celtics in Summer League
Image: Fall in action for the Boston Celtics in Summer League

He was signed by the Celtics in July after he averaged 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds and connected on 77.3 per cent of his field-goal attempts in five games.

The 23-year-old is averaging 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in two preseason appearances in which he totaled just less than 14 minutes.

Fall averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots in 115 games (110 starts) over four college seasons at UCF.

Boston also signed guard Max Strus to a two-way contract. Strus averaged 18.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in two college seasons at DePaul.

