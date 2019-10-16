Joel Embiid scores 20 first-half points as Philadelphia 76ers trounce Detroit Pistons

Joel Embiid scored 20 of Philadelphia's 51 first-half points and finished with 24 points as the 76ers trounced the Detroit Pistons for their fourth preseason win.

Detroit Pistons 86-106 Philadelphia 76ers

1:47 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' preseason visit to the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid scored 20 of Philadelphia's 51 first-half points and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds as the 76ers and Pistons played short-handed.

Ben Simmons (back), James Ennis (calf) and Al Horford (rest) did not play for Philadelphia. Blake Griffin (hamstring), Andre Drummond (rest) and Markieff Morris (bronchitis) all sat out for Detroit.

Tobias Harris added 10 points, all in the first half, for Philadelphia, and rookie Matisse Thybulle had seven points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Norvel Pelle added five blocks.

Christian Wood scored 19 points for Detroit and Tony Snell added 17. The teams combined to make just 12-of-50 from three-point range.

Boston Celtics 118-95 Cleveland Cavaliers

1:39 Highlights of the Boston Celtics' preseason visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers

From Larry Bird to Ray Allen, the Boston Celtics have suited up some of the best perimeter shooters in NBA history. None of them ever had a hotter hand from behind the arc in a quarter than rookie Carsen Edwards on Tuesday night.

Edwards made eight three-pointers and scored 26 points in the third period, leading the Celtics to a 118-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete an unbeaten preseason.

The second-round pick from Purdue was 8-for-11 behind the arc in the third quarter, all in just under nine minutes.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is the only player to ever make more threes in a single quarter. He hit nine during his 37-point third quarter - also a record - against Sacramento on January 23, 2015.

Edwards finished 9-of-15 from three-point range and scored 30 points.

Tremont Waters added 24 points, matching Edwards from the field with 10-of-16 shooting, and seven assists while Boston rested most of their regulars.

Collin Sexton led the Cleveland starters with 20 points. Darius Garland, the No 5 overall pick in June, added 16.

Minnesota Timberwolves 119-111 Indiana Pacers

1:29 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' preseason visit to the Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to lead Minnesota to their second preseason win.

Robert Covington added 10 points and 19 boards, and each Minnesota starter scored at least nine points.

Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and 13 rebounds in the first half for Indiana. No other starter for the Pacers reached double-digit scoring.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.