LeBron James makes incredible overhead assist as Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors

LeBron James made an incredible mid-air overhead assist as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a comfortable preseason win over the Golden State Warriors.

1:39 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors' preseason visit to the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James had 18 points and 11 assists and Anthony Davis added eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers shot 60 per cent from the field with 33 assists.

Avery Bradley also scored 18 points and Quinn Cook 16 for Los Angeles, who scored 104 points through three quarters.

D'Angelo Russell led the way for Golden State with 23 points.

1:56 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' preseason visit to the New York Knicks

RJ Barrett endured a rough shooting night at Madison Square Garden, going 4-for-14 in the New York Knicks' 100-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Barrett's old college team-mate Cam Reddish left with a victory, but he'll get another chance for bragging rights among Duke rookies on Friday, when Zion Williamson comes to town.

Williamson, Barrett and Reddish were freshmen at Duke last season who went on to become top-10 NBA draft picks. Barrett, the No 3 pick, and Reddish, taken 10th, were guarding each other at the start of the game.

Reddish produced a 4-for-9 performance and nine points, which was good enough the way Trae Young (23 points, nine assists) and Vince Carter (17 points, five 3-pointers) played.

Barrett averaged 16 points in his first two games and finished with 12 in this one. He did add seven rebounds and a team-high six assists, but his outside shot just wouldn't fall and his errant pass in the third quarter was scooped up by Reddish and taken for a three-point play that gave Atlanta a 75-69 lead.

Young beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long three-pointer in transition to give Atlanta an 80-71 lead. Carter sank an open triple from the wing for a 97-95 lead with 1:30 remaining, and Young made two free throws at the 16-second mark to make it 99-96. De'Andre Hunter sealed the win with a free throw.

San Antonio Spurs 128-114 Houston Rockets

1:40 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' preseason visit to the Houston Rockets

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting to help visiting San Antonio get their first preseason win and spoil James Harden's near triple-double.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points, going 8-of-11, for San Antonio, who shot 57 per cent from the field. The Spurs, who led 65-51 at the half behind Murray's 15 points and Aldridge's 14, had six players score in double figures.

Harden powered Houston with 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon each added 14 points. Harden made 13-of-27 from the field and Westbrook was 5-of-13.

Detroit Pistons 116-110 Charlotte Hornets

1:22 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' preseason visit to the Charlotte Hornets

Andre Drummond and Markieff Morris each scored 17 points as visiting Detroit held off Charlotte. Drummond also had 15 rebounds, and Langston Galloway scored a team-high 18 points, with five three-pointers, off the bench.

Tim Frazier added 15 points and 12 assists for Detroit, who were without Blake Griffin. Drummond had 12 points and nine rebounds in the first half as the Pistons led 61-58.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points and seven assists. Cody Zeller was one of four Hornets with 12 points.

Melbourne United 110-124 Sacramento Kings

1:00 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' preseason clash with Melbourne United

Marvin Bagley III had 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Yogi Ferrell scored 24 points with five three-pointers and six assists for Sacramento.

Harrison Barnes added 18 points for Sacramento and Buddy Hield 14.

Chris Goulding scored 25 points for Melbourne. Maryland star Melo Trimble added 20 and Shawn Long had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies 124-119 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:27 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' preseason visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Oregon standout Dillon Brooks scored 30 points, with five three-pointers, and Jaren Jackson Jr added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis in the road victory.

Tyus Jones scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half for Memphis (3-1).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points, Danilo Gallinari had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Steven Adams added 12 points for Oklahoma City (2-2). Devon Hall scored a team-high 19.

Portland Trail Blazers 126-118 Utah Jazz

1:38 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' preseason visit to the Utah Jazz

In Salt Lake City, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for 53 points and eight three-pointers as Portland's backcourt outdueled Mike Conley Jr and Donovan Mitchell.

McCollum made five triples and scored 28 points, and Lillard had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

Mitchell led Utah with 27 points and four three-pointers. Conley added 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 15 boards.

Zach Collins was the only other starter for Portland in double-figure scoring with 13 points. Hassan Whiteside grabbed 11 rebounds.

