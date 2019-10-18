Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates as Milwaukee Bucks complete perfect preseason

Giannis Antetokoumpo dominated with 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-96 to complete an unbeaten preseason campaign.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 14 rebounds as hosts Milwaukee finished their preseason undefeated.

Khris Middleton added 18 points and seven assists and Robin Lopez scored 14 points for the Bucks.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 16 points. Robert Covington had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks 102-87 LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard returned to Canada, where last season he won a championship with the Toronto Raptors. He returned to play in front of the country's fans in the Clippers' preseason finale against the Dallas Mavericks in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Mavericks spoiled the party. Justin Jackson and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points apiece and Dallas mostly led by double digits en route to a 102-87 victory.

Luka Doncic and Terance Mann received a double technical for shoving each other in the third quarter. Mann knocked the ball out of Doncic's hand after play had been whistled dead, and Doncic' retaliated with a chest-to-chest confrontation.

Doncic finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks. Mann had eight points.

Montrezl Harrell had 14 points for the Clippers. Leonard added seven of his 13 points in the third quarter.

Atlanta Hawks 93-111 Chicago Bulls

No 7 overall pick Coby White scored 29 points in 23 minutes, making 10-of-14 from the field and 6-of-8 from the three-point range for Chicago.

Zach LaVine added 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Bulls. Otto Porter Jr scored 15.

Jabari Parker had 15 points and Jordan Sibert scored 14 for the visiting Hawks (1-4).

Portland Trail Blazers 104-110 Denver Nuggets

Paul Millsap and Will Barton had 13 points apiece in Denver, where 15 Nuggets and 13 Trail Blazers players logged at least 12 minutes in the preseason finale for both teams. They open the regular season with a rematch next Wednesday night.

Monte Morris added 12 points and Nikola Jokic scored 11 for the Nuggets.

Mario Hezonja was 3-of-4 from three-point range and scored 18 points for the Trail Blazers. Zach Collins had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Miami Heat 107-98 Orlando Magic

Jimmy Butler had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists to help visiting Miami beat Orlando.

Duncan Robinson made four three-pointers and added 17 points for the Heat. Kelly Olynyk added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in his preseason debut. Olynyk missed time due to a bruised right knee he suffered during his time with the Canadian national team in August.

Evan Fournier had 16 points and Mo Bamba and Nikola Vucevic scored 14 points each for the Magic.

