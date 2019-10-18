Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Los Angeles Lakers exercise Kyle Kuzma 2020-21 option

Friday 18 October 2019 07:33, UK

Kyle Kuzma in action for Los Angeles Lakers
Image: Kyle Kuzma in action for Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers said on Thursday they have exercised the 2020-21 option on forward Kyle Kuzma's contract.

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar
2019-20 NBA Primetime games on Sky Sports

2019-20 NBA Primetime games on Sky Sports

Record number of weekend primetime games live on Sky Sports during 2019-20 NBA season

According to Spotrac, Kuzma will earn $3.56m that season.

The 24-year-old Kuzma could become a restricted free agent following that season if the two sides don't reach a long-term deal.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Kuzma enjoyed a strong season in his second NBA campaign by averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2018-19. He was also named MVP of the Rising Stars game that is associated with the NBA All-Star Game.

Overall, the 2017 first-round pick (27th overall) is averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 147 games (105 starts) over his first two seasons.

More on this story

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK