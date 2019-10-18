New Orleans Pelicans uncertain when Zion Williamson will be cleared to play again

As the New Orleans Pelicans wrap up the preaseason on Friday night in New York, the team is uncertain when Zion Williamson will be cleared to play again.

Williamson remained in New Orleans for testing on his knee as the Pelicans play their preseason finale against the Knicks.

ESPN reported the team is planning to be without Williamson for weeks. The exact nature of the injury remains uncertain, but ESPN say the injury is not considered serious.

Williamson, the No 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, shot 71.4 per cent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the preseason.

0:15 Lonzo Ball fed Zion Williamson for an alley-oop dunk with a pin-point pass from inside his own half

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Friday via Twitter: "A severe injury has been ruled out for Zion Williamson's right knee, but he is expected to miss period of weeks to start regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Pels are clearly treating injury with an abundance of caution but there's no shortage of confidence on full recovery."

