New Orleans Pelicans uncertain when Zion Williamson will be cleared to play again

As the New Orleans Pelicans wrap up the preaseason on Friday night in New York, the team is uncertain when Zion Williamson will be cleared to play again.
Sync NBA fixtures to your phone
Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar
2019-20 NBA Primetime games on Sky Sports
Record number of weekend primetime games live on Sky Sports during 2019-20 NBA season
Williamson remained in New Orleans for testing on his knee as the Pelicans play their preseason finale against the Knicks.
NBA 2019-20: Team previews
Get the lowdown on your team ahead of what will be a spectacular 2019-20 NBA season
ESPN reported the team is planning to be without Williamson for weeks. The exact nature of the injury remains uncertain, but ESPN say the injury is not considered serious.
Williamson, the No 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, shot 71.4 per cent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the preseason.
Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Friday via Twitter: "A severe injury has been ruled out for Zion Williamson's right knee, but he is expected to miss period of weeks to start regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Pels are clearly treating injury with an abundance of caution but there's no shortage of confidence on full recovery."
Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.